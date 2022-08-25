Woman hospitalized, dog killed in Tuesday house fire in Meadowview, Va.

A woman was taken to the hospital and a dog was killed in a late Tuesday night house fire on Walker Lane in Meadowview, Virginia.

The Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at the two-story wooden structure at 9:16 p.m., Travis Cullop, the department’s assistant fire chief said.

It took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire with assistance from the Glade Spring Fire Department.

A woman was reported inside the house, Cullop said.

“The lady was found about 15 feet from the doorway and was turned over to Richardson Ambulance Service, which was turned over to Med Flight,” Cullop said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, but a dog’s remains were found, Cullop said.

The cause of the fire is not known.