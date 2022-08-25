 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Woman hospitalized, dog killed in Tuesday house fire in Meadowview, Va.

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo square

A woman was taken to the hospital and a dog was killed in a late Tuesday night house fire on Walker Lane in Meadowview, Virginia.

The Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at the two-story wooden structure at 9:16 p.m., Travis Cullop, the department’s assistant fire chief said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire with assistance from the Glade Spring Fire Department.

A woman was reported inside the house, Cullop said.

“The lady was found about 15 feet from the doorway and was turned over to Richardson Ambulance Service, which was turned over to Med Flight,” Cullop said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, but a dog’s remains were found, Cullop said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts