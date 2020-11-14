With COVID-19 cases rising, Northam adds new rules statewide

Earlier this week, Northam declined to answer a reporter’s question about the possibility of future restrictions, given the rise in cases in Southwest Virginia. Northam said, “a lot of things” are being considered, but state officials would “focus” on the mitigation measures mentioned – which was a communications campaign.

The state’s case count per capita and positivity rate remain comparatively low, but all five health regions are experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive tests and hospitalizations, according to the statement.

“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said in the statement. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”

Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the state’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35% in the last four weeks, according to the statement.