With COVID-19 cases rising, Northam adds new rules statewide

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new actions Friday, including limiting groups to 25 or less, strengthening mask mandates and stopping alcohol sales at 10 p.m., to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
All take effect at midnight on Sunday, according to a written statement.
They include:
• A reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
• Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians ages 5 and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals ages 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
• Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a misdemeanor.
• On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery or tasting room. All such establishments must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals who choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served in a restaurant and remain seated at tables 6 feet apart.
Earlier this week, Northam declined to answer a reporter’s question about the possibility of future restrictions, given the rise in cases in Southwest Virginia. Northam said, “a lot of things” are being considered, but state officials would “focus” on the mitigation measures mentioned – which was a communications campaign.
The state’s case count per capita and positivity rate remain comparatively low, but all five health regions are experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive tests and hospitalizations, according to the statement.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said in the statement. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the state’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35% in the last four weeks, according to the statement.
