BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A Big Stone Gap man was found guilty this week in Wise County Circuit Court on multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with children and sexual object penetration.

John Patton Hensley Head, 39, entered a plea of guilty under the Alford rule to charges. The court imposed a total of 60 years in prison, with 45 years suspended, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

In 2012, Head became the caretaker for two of the victims.