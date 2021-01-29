Wise County deputy honored for efforts in crises

WISE, Va. — A Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy who has helped coax local residents from endangering themselves has garnered a statewide officer of the year award.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dalton Cress, known as “Moose,” received the Virginia Crisis Intervention Team Coalition Award for 2020 CIT Law Enforcement, according to Sheriff Grant Kilgore.
Cress, who previously worked as a police officer in the towns of Pound and Wise, has long been interested in law enforcement, a news release states. He even frequently went on ride-alongs with deputies at the Sheriff’s Office before he was an officer, the sheriff said.
“During his law enforcement career, Dalton has shown a keen interest and extraordinary skill in removing impaired drivers from the roadways of Virginia,” said Kilgore, noting that the deputy was named the top performer from Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018.
Cress completed crisis intervention training in March 2020 and has always been professional, mature and has compassion toward others, Kilgore said.
Since then, he’s used the crisis training on the job.
In May, Cress assisted an unidentified intoxicated man who was in an “acute crisis,” the sheriff said. He was afraid to exit his home and believed he would be arrested, according to the release.
Over the course of several minutes, Cress was able to build a rapport with the man, who then left his home and accepted a ride to an assessment center for evaluation for acceptance into a detoxification program, the release states. The sheriff noted that Cress previously arrested the man.
In another situation in April, Cress overheard a dispatch call for a person who said he was going to “end it all,” the release states.
Cress checked the call notes and recognized the person as someone he encountered earlier in a domestic situation. While dispatch attempted to locate the man, Cress asked for permission to contact him.
Cress was able to find the man, who was actually several jurisdictions away. Upon speaking to him by phone, Cress used his CIT training to deescalate the situation. However, after several minutes, the person said he was going to drive somewhere and “wait for it to happen.”
Fearing he had failed, Cress eventually received a text from the man who indicated he needed help and realized someone cared. The man went to the nearest law enforcement agency for assistance, the release states.