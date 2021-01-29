Wise County deputy honored for efforts in crises

Over the course of several minutes, Cress was able to build a rapport with the man, who then left his home and accepted a ride to an assessment center for evaluation for acceptance into a detoxification program, the release states. The sheriff noted that Cress previously arrested the man.

In another situation in April, Cress overheard a dispatch call for a person who said he was going to “end it all,” the release states.

Cress checked the call notes and recognized the person as someone he encountered earlier in a domestic situation. While dispatch attempted to locate the man, Cress asked for permission to contact him.

Cress was able to find the man, who was actually several jurisdictions away. Upon speaking to him by phone, Cress used his CIT training to deescalate the situation. However, after several minutes, the person said he was going to drive somewhere and “wait for it to happen.”

Fearing he had failed, Cress eventually received a text from the man who indicated he needed help and realized someone cared. The man went to the nearest law enforcement agency for assistance, the release states.