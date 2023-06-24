At 9:42 a.m. June 12, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Wise County.

The crash occurred on Route 23 at the 60 mile marker.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck the embankment. The impact of the crash caused the trailer to overturn.

The driver, Shandrick D. Ellis, 47, of Round Tock, Texas, died at the scene.

A state police Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety trooper responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.