Winter Storm Warning issued for Bristol, Va and Tenn.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Rain changing to snow will occur Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A brief period of moderate and heavy snow is possible. 

A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible with local heavier amounts across the higher terrain.

The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

