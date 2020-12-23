Winter Storm Warning issued for Bristol, Va and Tenn.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Rain changing to snow will occur Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A brief period of moderate and heavy snow is possible.
A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible with local heavier amounts across the higher terrain.
The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Robert Sorrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today