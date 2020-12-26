Winter storm delivers Christmas snow to Bristol

For the record, the highest Christmas Day snowfall was 8.7 inches in 1969.

The snowstorm causing the white Christmas “was just a big upper-level disturbance that pushed a cold front through,” Gant said.

Far beyond the Tri-Cities, this same system dumped snow across Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Gant said.

It also caused slick road conditions along the Tennessee-Virginia border, Gant said.

“It was really bad last night when the snow first hit,” said Sgt. Brian Stainker with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Abingdon, Virginia.

“From what I understand, there was a lot of stranded motorists, like in the ditch or cars that couldn’t get going,” Stainker said.

Late Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation issued a cautionary statement, warning motorists to stay off icy roads.

“VDOT crews began staging resources and treating roads once snow began to fall,” said VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl in Bristol, Virginia.