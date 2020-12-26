Winter storm delivers Christmas snow to Bristol

Bristol awoke to a blanket of snow on Christmas Day — with a weather system delivering a white Christmas over a 24-hour period.
Rain changed to snow around 6 p.m. on Thursday, and flurries continued in the greater Bristol region through Friday afternoon, awarding Bristol its first white Christmas since 2010, said meteorologist Danny Gant with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
“White Christmases are pretty rare this far south,” Gant said.
As much as a foot of snow fell on Tennessee’s Mount LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gabt said.
Virginia’s Russell County saw six inches of snow while the Tri-Cities region averaged about four inches, according to Gant.
This snowstorm also resulted in the third-highest Christmas Day snowfall total ever recorded at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport near Blountville with 4.4 inches, Gant said.
For the record, the highest Christmas Day snowfall was 8.7 inches in 1969.
The snowstorm causing the white Christmas “was just a big upper-level disturbance that pushed a cold front through,” Gant said.
Far beyond the Tri-Cities, this same system dumped snow across Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Gant said.
It also caused slick road conditions along the Tennessee-Virginia border, Gant said.
“It was really bad last night when the snow first hit,” said Sgt. Brian Stainker with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Abingdon, Virginia.
“From what I understand, there was a lot of stranded motorists, like in the ditch or cars that couldn’t get going,” Stainker said.
Late Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation issued a cautionary statement, warning motorists to stay off icy roads.
“VDOT crews began staging resources and treating roads once snow began to fall,” said VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl in Bristol, Virginia.
With snow falling in Bristol, Tennessee, the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission dropped usual restrictions such as drug screenings and opened its homeless shelter doors, said Brian Plank, Haven of Rest’s executive director.
“We’re trying to take care of people so they don’t freeze out in the cold,” Plank said. “We have about 35 people on campus. … We’re feeding them and keeping them warm.”
Yet the snow, sub-freezing temperatures — and the holiday — added only a couple of new people to Haven of Rest, Plank said.
Going forward, no more snow is expected to fall over the next few days, Gant said.
Expect this weekend to be cold but dry.
