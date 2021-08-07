Wildlife center says bird feeders, baths can come back out — with some caveats

On June 29, after finding two dead birds with signs of the illness, SVWC issued an urgent advisory for residents in the region to take down bird feeders and baths. The idea was to “be proactive, not reactive,” the group said, since the disease seemed to be spreading and experts weren’t sure what it was or how it was transmitted.

DWR also urged people to take down and clean their feeders in the Northern Virginia regions, where the illness had already shown up.

But in a July 28 update, DWR said that reports of birds showing the eye and neurological symptoms associated with the disease had dropped by 50%.

The agency still recommended that people stop using bird feeders in the affected regions in Northern Virginia. Virginians beyond those regions should take down bird feeders if they find multiple dead birds on their property over a short period of time, it said.

On Wednesday, SVWC shared its own recommendation that feeders and baths could come back out in the region.

“It seems the disease is concentrated to our north and the number of cases seems to be declining,” the SVWC statement said.