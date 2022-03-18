Wild game banquet makes a comeback

Peckish for a little bear meat? Perhaps some rabbit dumplings or wild boar ribs? The good news is you don’t have to wait much longer to indulge. Everyone’s favorite place to chow down on everything from deer and pheasant to alligator and shark is back after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.

One of Bland County’s biggest and most popular events, the Mechanicsburg Christian Church Wild Game Banquet, returns March 25 and 26. The dinner begins at 6 each night at the church, 10744 East Bluegrass Trail.

The Wild Game Banquet debuted in 2007 when 125 people dined inside the church fellowship hall. Last year, more than 900 people enjoyed the feast. The banquet has become so popular that the church now spreads it out over two nights. People drive from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to eat the wild game.

Pastor Tom Maurer is not sure the dinner will lure in the more than 900 people that attended in 2019, but he thinks it will be close.

The evening will also feature an address by keynote speaker Chris Well, chaplain for the Fellowship of Christian Anglers of the Bassmaster Elite Series.

This year’s banquet promises a smorgasbord for hunters and adventurous diners. The menu includes bear, elk, pheasant, rabbit, wild boar, deer, alligator, dove, goose and squirrel. New on the menu this year is shark and ram.

“There’s a guy in church who has a friend that fishes off shore,” Maurer said.

“He caught some shark and donated it to us. We will probably cut it in strips and deep-fry it.”

One of the most anticipated dishes is pheasant bites: a piece of pheasant breast nestled between green pepper and onion, wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. Also popular are Maurer’s Bear Cowboy Beans.

This year, Maurer will debut a new menu item: egg roll in a bowl with wild boar sausage.

In addition to the wild game, there will be items for the less adventurous diners, including ham, green beans and coleslaw. But don’t over indulge; save room for homemade desserts.

Church members hunt all year for the feast and take donations from as far away as Georgia. The meat is stored in freezers at the church, Maurer’s home and at the homes of others in the community.

Maurer said a group from the church went on a wild boar hunt in Georgia in January.

“We killed quite a few between all of us; I put six in the freezer for the banquet,” Maurer said.

The pastor said the entire church, along with others from the community volunteer to help with the banquet.

“I’m excited about it and am glad we are able to do it,” Maurer said. “It’s a lot of work, and I’m always glad to see it get done, as well.”

In addition to food and drinks, there is thousands of dollars’ worth of door prizes waiting to be won, including guns and a gun cabinet. Two of banquet’s main corporate sponsors are Wytheville businesses, R&R Septic and Somic America.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children 12 and under. They are available on the Mechanicsburg Christian Church Facebook page and also on the church website at www.mechanicsburgchristianchurch.org. Tickets are also available at Olykoek Donuts and Max Meadows Grocery in Wythe County. In Bland County, they are available at the First Sentinel Bank, NAPA Auto Parts and Trent’s Grocery. You can also purchase them at Mercer Christian Academy school office in Princeton.

“We don’t make anything off of the banquet; proceeds go right back into the banquet,” Maurer said. “We invite anybody and everybody to come. It’s a lot of work, but we do it reach out to our community for Christ. We want people to know that God loves them, and we love them. We want people to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and that’s what it’s all about.”

