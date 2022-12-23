Widespread outages, "unprecedented" demand cause power concerns

Frigid arctic air and high winds pushed temperatures to near zero Friday while many in Southwest Virginia lost power and TVA and its providers temporarily cycled power Friday to keep up with “unprecedented” demand.

Appalachian Power reported about 40,000 customers without power Friday afternoon – down from nearly 50,000 – at midday. High winds are blamed for much of the disruption, sending tree limbs tumbling across power lines across this region up to central Virginia and much of West Virginia.

The agency reported more than 1,100 individual outage cases.

“As predicted, strong winds are causing power outages across Appalachian Power’s service area. Strong winds are expected to continue through the day and into Saturday in some areas, which will likely increase current outage totals,” Appalachian Power said in a written statement.

“We are assessing damage and assigning crews to restore service on large known outages. Company line employees and contractors reported to their regular locations as planned, and are either working in their own areas or traveling to damaged areas to assist with repairs,” according to the statement.

High winds are expected to persist and are expected to create additional outages while the storm system is ushering in a period of extreme cold temperatures.

“Wind gusts over 30 mph create unsafe working conditions for working aloft in buckets, which could slow restoration efforts in some areas,” according to the statement from Appalachian Power. “Extreme cold temperatures can cause line overload problems when trying to restore a large number of customers. In many cases we will need to restore large outages in smaller groups, letting electric load settle before restoring additional customers. Customers with outages can assist with this by turning off large electric users, such as heaters and water heaters, until 15 or more minutes after power has been restored.”

Outages are reported across parts of Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties along the I-81 corridor, plus in Scott, Wise and Buchanan counties in Southwest Virginia plus in and around Kingsport and Sullivan County in Northeast Tennessee.

Further to the east, larger clusters of customers are without power in Roanoke, Franklin, Bedford and Montgomery counties and the cities of Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Across the Tri-Cities, TVA providers including Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, BVU Authority and Brightridge in Johnson City conducted some rolling blackouts Friday for 15-minute periods to reduce demand.

Single digit temperatures across the entire TVA service area pushed power demand past 30,000 MW, according to TVA. TVA expects power demand to remain near this level through Saturday.

“We apologize for the disruption that we know these actions may cause, especially during the holidays. They are difficult but necessary steps to prevent the potential of far greater power disruptions to the broader region,” according to a statement from TVA.

“Slightly warmer temperatures filtering into the region this weekend should help minimize additional strain on the power system. TVA and local power companies will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any additional needed information,” according to the statement.

Both BTES and BVU reported minimal customer outages with service restored Friday afternoon.

To lessen consumption, consumers are asked to lower thermostats by just one or two degrees, delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, turn off unnecessary lights and electronics and open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices to let the sun heat your home, but close window coverings when the sun isn’t brightly shining.