Whitetop Mountain Maple Festival makes return after pandemic

Whitetop Mountain’s long-running maple syrup festival returns this weekend after a two-year absence.

The popular event at Whitetop, Virginia, features an all-day pancake supper, performances of mountain music and crafters. It’s coordinated as a fundraiser for the Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Located in Grayson County, Whitetop is an isolated community where growing Christmas trees is a way of life. It sits near the eastern terminus of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The rescue crew at Mount Rogers still services Washington County plus Smyth and Grayson counties, said Fire Chief Ralph Norris. The festival “is the way we raise money,” Norris said.

Festivals in 2020 and 2021 were both canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

This year, due to time and labor constraints, crews were not able to tap trees in the sugar maple orchard in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area to make maple syrup, Mount Rogers Fire Hall Treasurer Lisa Blevins said. But tree-tapping tours at Elk Garden — at the side of Whitetop Mountain — will still be held during the festival, according to Norris.

And all syrup coming from elsewhere — Vermont, actually — will be bottled at Whitetop, Blevins said.

Still, no tours of the community’s Sugar House will be offered this year.

The old Mount Rogers School along U.S. 58 will also no longer be used, Blevins said. At present, the brick portion of that school is slated to be torn down while a stone portion will be left standing and made into a park.

For the festival, the pancake supper will be served at the Whitetop Community Center along U.S. 58. Crafters will sell their wares inside the nearby tree growers’ building behind the Community Center. Mountain music will still be performed at the Fire Hall.

So much is new and different, Blevins said, “This is going to be a learning experience.”

Yet Norris sees at least some benefit in holding major festival portions at the Community Center rather than the old school.

“We won’t be spread out so far,” Norris said. “So people won’t have to worry about driving so far to get to different venues going on.”

