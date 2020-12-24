White Christmas likely in Bristol

A white Christmas is in the forecast for Bristol and the Mountain Empire as a winter storm warning will be in effect tonight through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, has issued a warning for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.
Rain is expected to change over to snow this afternoon. A brief period of moderate to heavy snow is possible, the NWS said Wednesday.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible at the lower elevations, with heavier amounts across the higher terrain. Temperatures will also drop below freezing very quickly this afternoon and evening, with any wet surfaces rapidly freezing. Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above are possible across the higher elevations early Friday morning.
The storm could lead to a white Christmas, which requires at least 1 inch of snow on the ground, according to the NWS.
This will be the first white Christmas in the Tri-Cities since 2010, according to Dave Dierks, the chief meteorologist at WCYB. There was also some snowfall in 2018 but no accumulations at the airport, so it was not recorded as a white Christmas.
Road conditions in the region could deteriorate quickly tonight, and area transportation officials will be on alert.
“Crews will respond as needed regardless of the holiday,” said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the 12-county Bristol district of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT will monitor the forecast to see if the storm is projected to begin as a rain or snow event and when it is anticipated to arrive. Earl said this will help make decisions about when crews should report to work and if steps such as pretreating the roads will be beneficial. If it appears the storm will begin with rain, crews will typically forgo pretreating the roads because the rain washes much of the salt away.
Crews are also actively reviewing equipment to ensure it is in good working condition for the storm, she said.
During the storm, VDOT has contractors responsible for clearing snow on the interstates, such as I-81 in Bristol, and VDOT’s first priority is primary highways, such as routes 11, 19 and 58. Once the snow has stopped and the primary highways are clear, VDOT crews will begin efforts to clear secondary highways.
About 300 crew members, in addition to contractors, are available for snow removal in the Bristol district, Earl said. Fewer than 700 pieces of equipment are also available. Earl said more than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine are available statewide.