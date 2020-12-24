White Christmas likely in Bristol

“Crews will respond as needed regardless of the holiday,” said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the 12-county Bristol district of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT will monitor the forecast to see if the storm is projected to begin as a rain or snow event and when it is anticipated to arrive. Earl said this will help make decisions about when crews should report to work and if steps such as pretreating the roads will be beneficial. If it appears the storm will begin with rain, crews will typically forgo pretreating the roads because the rain washes much of the salt away.

Crews are also actively reviewing equipment to ensure it is in good working condition for the storm, she said.

During the storm, VDOT has contractors responsible for clearing snow on the interstates, such as I-81 in Bristol, and VDOT’s first priority is primary highways, such as routes 11, 19 and 58. Once the snow has stopped and the primary highways are clear, VDOT crews will begin efforts to clear secondary highways.

About 300 crew members, in addition to contractors, are available for snow removal in the Bristol district, Earl said. Fewer than 700 pieces of equipment are also available. Earl said more than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine are available statewide.

