While hospitalizations drop, Ballad Health braces for variant
featured

A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge.

 Noah Berger/AP

While pleased to be treating fewer COVID-19 inpatients, Ballad Health officials this week are bracing for the potential impact a variant strain of the virus could have.

The health system reported 231 inpatients Wednesday, down from 301 one week ago and 350 two weeks ago, when the system was in the midst of a post-holiday surge of new cases. That represents the lowest COVID inpatient census since mid-November.

They also report treating between 200 and 300 patients with less severe symptoms at home in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen a lot of good trends, but we can’t let up. Now is not the time. There is a lot on the horizon we don’t know,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during Tuesday’s weekly news briefing. “I will celebrate our [testing] positivity going from 35% to 25%, but I want to be at 5%, so we’ve got a long way to go. Certainly, hospitalizations are going down, but we’re coming out of this third peak.”

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average was 24.3% Wednesday and has remained above 20% since Dec. 1. The rate is about 10 percentage points higher than both Virginia and Tennessee.

Swift said Ballad is currently monitoring reports of at least one variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It has been reported in about 20 states, including Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“There is the variant strain on the horizon that we have to prepare for. The message right now — don’t let up; now more than ever. The variant is more contagious, not more severe,” Swift said. “The way to avoid that is to keep doing what we’re doing — mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing and vaccine.”

The CDC has also documented three other variants in other countries.

“Currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. However, an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths,” according to the CDC website.

That has the local health system on high alert.

“My job from day one of this pandemic was to prepare for what’s ahead. We’ve got to keep the numbers going down because we don’t want to surge from 300 [inpatients] or want a surge from 200,” Swift said. “We really want to have hospitalizations below 100 before the variant gets here. It’s concerning, and it’s what we’re all working on now.”

