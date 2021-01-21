While hospitalizations drop, Ballad Health braces for variant

While pleased to be treating fewer COVID-19 inpatients, Ballad Health officials this week are bracing for the potential impact a variant strain of the virus could have.

The health system reported 231 inpatients Wednesday, down from 301 one week ago and 350 two weeks ago, when the system was in the midst of a post-holiday surge of new cases. That represents the lowest COVID inpatient census since mid-November.

They also report treating between 200 and 300 patients with less severe symptoms at home in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen a lot of good trends, but we can’t let up. Now is not the time. There is a lot on the horizon we don’t know,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during Tuesday’s weekly news briefing. “I will celebrate our [testing] positivity going from 35% to 25%, but I want to be at 5%, so we’ve got a long way to go. Certainly, hospitalizations are going down, but we’re coming out of this third peak.”

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average was 24.3% Wednesday and has remained above 20% since Dec. 1. The rate is about 10 percentage points higher than both Virginia and Tennessee.