West Ridge High School student dies in fire

A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee.

Responding units were advised someone was inside the camper, police said.

Upon extinguishing the fire in the camper, the body of Gracie McBryant, 14, was discovered.

McBryant, a freshman at West Ridge High School, a clarinet player in the school band.

"The West Ridge Band Family is mourning the loss of one of our band students. Gracie Alyssa McBryant, ninth grade clarinet student, was loved by her classmates, her teachers, her principals, and the entire West Ridge High School staff," a post on the West Ridge Band's Facebook page said. "Gracie was a standout member of our band. Numerous supports have been put into place on Monday for WRHS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gracie’s family and friends.

The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate and is being assisted by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, though an investigation is continuing, according to authorities.