The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. I…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
One more day into the 90s for most, then cooling clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the mix this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Su…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…