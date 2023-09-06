The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. I…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…