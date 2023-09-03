The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Bristol, VA
