The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…