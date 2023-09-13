Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Bristol, VA
