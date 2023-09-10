The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Bristol, VA
