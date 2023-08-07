The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Bristol, VA
