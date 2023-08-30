Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Bristol, VA
