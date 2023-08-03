Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect …