The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.