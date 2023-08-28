Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …