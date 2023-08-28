Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.