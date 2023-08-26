Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …