The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cl…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fa…