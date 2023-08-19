Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Do…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …