Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Bristol, VA
