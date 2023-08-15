Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 8:33 PM EDT until TUE 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Bristol, VA
