The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…