Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. To…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …