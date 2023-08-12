Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.