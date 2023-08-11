The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Bristol, VA
