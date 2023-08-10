Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.