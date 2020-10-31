WCSO: Bristol man arrested for Friday morning shooting

Early Friday morning the WCSO responded to a call of shots fired at 19426 Greenbriar Drive, Bristol, Virginia. When deputies arrived they noticed that someone had used a shotgun to fire through the front and back doors of the Bristol, Virginia residence.

The release states that later in the day on Friday, investigators with the WCSO interviewed Bobby Joe Blaylock III, 31, the estranged husband of the woman lived in the residence.

During the interview Blaylock, who lives in the Bristol area of Washington County told investigators that his estranged wife lived at the residence along with her two children and current boyfriend and Blaylock admitted to shooting into the residence three times, the release states. Blaylock currently has an active protective order on file against him by his estranged wife.

WCSO detectives also learned that on Thursday a custody hearing between Blaylock and his estranged wife was held where the judge ruled against Blaylock. Lt. Thomas Chapman, with the WCSO, said Blaylock was arrested Friday.

Blaylock was charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count attempted breaking & entering, one count reckless use of a firearm, one county property destruction, one count violation of a protective order and possession of a firearm while subjected to a protective order. Chapman said Blaylock is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.