WCSA to use $18M loan for third phase of water project

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Service Authority is using a more than $18 million federal loan to complete the third phase of a long-term upgrade project.
The third phase is set to eliminate the county’s remaining small-diameter, galvanized water line, said WCSA General Manager Robbie Cornett.
“Galvanized water line over time will deteriorate and begin to leak,” Cornett said. “We’re going to get this pipe out of our system once and for all.”
The $18.73 million loan comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for the WCSA’s water storage and distribution systems, said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th.
“Water infrastructure is important to the health, quality of life,” Griffith said.
This loan “will support major upgrades to Washington County water systems, correcting health hazards such as lead and rust,” Griffith said. “This loan will also improve water pressure and construct 145 fire hydrants.”
In addition to the fire hydrants, the funding will help support:
- Installation of approximately 304,000 linear feet of water line;
- 63 water meter relocations;
- Demolition of two water storage tanks in Abingdon and construction of a 1.5 million-gallon tank with all related site work, including fencing.
Most of the project is centered in Damascus. The galvanized pipe was installed 50 or more years ago, Cornett said.
Replacing the pipe will help better serve 1,609 connections in Damascus.
More work will replace the faulty water pipe on Cleat Creek Road, between Wallace and the Bristol, Virginia city limits.
The pipe along that road has caused a number of breaks, Cornett said.
“So we thought we would just add that on to phase three,” he said.
The Clear Creek section will improve services for about 75 customers, including Motel 6.
In all, Cornett said, “This is a fairly sizeable project so the contracts have 18 months to complete all of the work,” Cornett said.
The WCSA has been working on this three-phase project across the county for about a decade, helping improve 6,000 of the WCSA’s 22,500 connections.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
