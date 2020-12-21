WCSA receives prestigious EPA award

ABINGDON, Va. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) an Aquarius award.

This is a national honor recognizing excellence in the areas of innovative financing, partnership and problem-solving, plus work to improve water quality and public health protection.

The program recognizes projects funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), which encompasses a $44 billion federal-state partnership dedicated to protecting America’s public health.

The program finances the construction and rehabilitation of critical drinking water infrastructure across the United States.

In late 2018, Rattle Creek Road residents approached WCSA about the possibility of bringing water to the community.

WCSA embarked on the process of bacteriological testing, soliciting user agreements for a potential water line extension project and applying for funding to support the project costs.

Funding was received for the project in 2018. Construction began in early 2019, and work to connect homes along Rattle Creek Road was completed that same year.

As a result of the project, community members who previously relied on wells and springs no longer have to worry about unsafe drinking water during periods of heavy rainfall or low water pressure, work to manually haul water from springs during power outages or experience loss of access to water sources as a result of underground freezing during cold weather.