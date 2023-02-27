ABINGDON, Va. — Jim Watson, a truck driver from Abingdon, is this year’s winner of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.

Each year, Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among their associates through the program, according to a written statement.

Watson works as a driver for the Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon. He has been an active volunteer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital since his son Cade was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010 at the age of 10.

Since that time, Watson, his friends and family have raised over $760,000 for the research hospital.

“I am very grateful for winning this award, but to me this is about the kids of St. Jude and this award is for them,” Watson said in the statement.

Food City is making a $1,250 contribution on Watson’s behalf to the charity of his choice.

Watson and his family lived in Memphis for 9 months while Cade received treatment. The family never received a bill for treatment, housing, travel, or food. Having felt helpless and hopeless during this tragic time in their lives, Watson strives to give back and support the life saving efforts of St. Jude in their fight to end childhood cancer.

“As a company, we’re committed to giving back to the communities we serve, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of our team,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents in service of civic organizations throughout the region and we’re proud to formally recognize their efforts.”

Watson rallies his family and friends to assist with fundraising efforts throughout the year to benefit St. Jude. He works to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the great work St. Jude is doing to benefit cancer patients and their families.

He has hosted numerous fundraising events over the years, ranging from bingo and bluegrass shows to golf tournaments, banquets, and live auctions. Thanks to Watson’s outstanding efforts and the tremendous support of his family, friends, and community, he has raised more than $760,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital over the past twelve years.

The program is named in memory of Food City’s former president and board vice-chairman of 47 years, Claude P. Varney, who was well-known for his compassion and humanitarian services.