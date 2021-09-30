Watch Now: Woman urges vaccinations in wake of father's death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — From his deathbed, Leroy Garland reached up to his son and implored him to “get the shot,” referring to the vaccination against COVID-19.
Garland’s daughter, Heather Smith, teared up Wednesday when recounting that moment in early September, in the intensive care unit at Johnson City Medical Center. She repeated that plea during Ballad Health’s weekly media briefing, urging anyone who hasn’t yet received the vaccination to learn more and get the shot.
“Friends, it is a horrible, horrible death to watch somebody that you love die from COVID-19,” Smith said. “We were fortunate to be able to spend some time with my dad in his last days on Earth. My dad, on his literal deathbed — on high-flow oxygen pumped all the way and a rebreather — reached up and grabbed my brother by the collar and said, ‘Get the shot.’ That has left a permanent imprint on my heart and mind.”
Garland, of Johnson City, died on Labor Day, eight days shy of his 62nd birthday.
More than 200 residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia died due to COVID-19 in the month of September. Ballad Health officials reported Wednesday that September was their deadliest month for patient deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Smith said her father didn’t fit the commonly held profile of a COVID fatality — he wasn’t elderly, overweight, had no comorbidities and was otherwise healthy and active.
“My dad was only 61. He had a lot of life left. So our plea to you … is to please get vaccinated,” she said. “We feel so strongly about this that when we were writing my father’s obituary — which I pray none of you have to do earlier than you intend on — is that we asked people to get vaccinated instead of sending flowers because we believe so much in the efficacy and the safety and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
It wasn’t always that way.
The week of July 9, Smith’s father, mother, a brother and elderly grandmother were all diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. At that time, she said, only her grandmother was fully vaccinated, and her mother had received the first shot.
It wasn’t, she said, that her father didn’t believe in the vaccine.
“He did not receive the COVID vaccination because at 19, when he was in the Army, he received a flu vaccine and had a terrible reaction to that flu vaccine that put him in the ICU. When he was in the ICU, those physicians instructed him to never receive another flu vaccine, so — to my knowledge — he never has,” Smith said.
That experience impacted his decision not to get the COVID vaccine, she said.
“The world is full of misinformation, and many have likened the COVID vaccine to the flu vaccine, which it is not,” Smith said. “But because that information was out there, and my dad bought into that belief, it never occurred to me and, honestly, I don’t think it ever occurred to him, to have a conversation with his physician about whether he would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without having side effects — so he was never vaccinated.”
Smith believes had he been vaccinated he would have survived.
Instead, his condition worsened. and he developed a series of complications caused by the virus, from COVID pneumonia to acute respiratory distress.
Smith urged anyone with questions to speak with their doctor or other trusted health care provider.
“I do not want COVID-19 to be a thief to you and your family and your family’s lives,” Smith said. “We are not statistics, we are human beings. While a lot of people do survive, a lot do not. And it is a horrible, terrible death. I beg you to please go today, talk to your health care provider today and get vaccinated.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127