Watch Now: Woman urges vaccinations in wake of father's death

“My dad was only 61. He had a lot of life left. So our plea to you … is to please get vaccinated,” she said. “We feel so strongly about this that when we were writing my father’s obituary — which I pray none of you have to do earlier than you intend on — is that we asked people to get vaccinated instead of sending flowers because we believe so much in the efficacy and the safety and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

It wasn’t always that way.

The week of July 9, Smith’s father, mother, a brother and elderly grandmother were all diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. At that time, she said, only her grandmother was fully vaccinated, and her mother had received the first shot.

It wasn’t, she said, that her father didn’t believe in the vaccine.

“He did not receive the COVID vaccination because at 19, when he was in the Army, he received a flu vaccine and had a terrible reaction to that flu vaccine that put him in the ICU. When he was in the ICU, those physicians instructed him to never receive another flu vaccine, so — to my knowledge — he never has,” Smith said.

That experience impacted his decision not to get the COVID vaccine, she said.