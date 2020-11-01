Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case
Local News

Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.