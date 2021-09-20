Watch Now: Washington County school bus driver on job for 49th year

Averaging thousands of miles each year, the driver has had the same bus route for most of her career. Behind the wheel each day, she has learned about the community she serves, an opportunity she probably would not otherwise have had. “I see people each day on my route, and we always wave.”

‘Proud of my job’

Not everyone is cut out to drive a school bus, she said. McCroskey credits God-given talent for helping her to pick it up so quickly.

Many people have asked her if she grew up on a farm, driving tractors and backing trailers.

“I didn’t do any of that. It must be a gift I was given.

“You have to learn how to use your mirrors — that’s the trick right there,” she said.

When she first started driving the bus, someone told her she was working “a man’s job.’”

“But I don’t ever remember being criticized for being a woman school bus driver. I always tell people I drive a school bus for Washington County because I’m very proud of my job. I love what I do,” she said.