WATCH NOW: Walnut Hill Road resident talks about high number of crashes
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In the time that James Owen has owned his home on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol, Tennessee, seven or eight cars have run off the road and ended up on his property.

The two-lane road near the northeastern limits of Bristol, Tennessee is 1.3 miles long, winding, with a large curve and a few blind turns.

Owen said there’s a wreck on the road almost every time it rains and though the speed limit is 25 mph, he regularly sees people traveling 40-60 mph.

He’s worried someone is eventually going to die or suffer serious injuries.

“There’s so many wrecks it’s like a race track through there,” Owen said.

Through an open records request, the Bristol Herald Courier obtained accident numbers from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office that reveal from 2015 through the end of July, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 45 crashes along the road. With eight accidents so far this year, 2020 has the second highest number of accidents in recent years after 2017, when 11 accidents occurred.

Capt. Jeremiah Lane, a patrol captain with the SCSO, said the road does have a higher number of accidents than normal, especially in recent years. He attributed that to the road often being used as a back road to get to Bristol Regional Medical Center and The Pinnacle.

“Traffic volume increased as The Pinnacle grew,” Lane said of the large retail and restaurant complex off Interstate 81’s Exit 74.

Owen lives along the road’s large curve, which is the most dangerous section. In the last five years, there have been 16 accidents, all involving only one vehicle, along this roughly 1,000-foot section. Seven crashes have been on or in front of Owen’s property.

Joanne Hughes, who lives on the end of the curve opposite from Owen, said there have been four wrecks that ended up on her property, and she’s been at home during every one of them.

“No one does 25 miles per hour on this road,” Hughes said.

On occasion, she said a driver loses control on the curve, drives off the road and takes out a sign before ending up in her backyard. Another time, a car drove off the road and crashed into her son’s car, totaling it. She said if the car hadn’t been parked there, she’s certain the runaway car would have ended up inside her home.

Elsewhere on the road, single-vehicle accidents are also common. Over the last five years, SCSO has responded to 30 single-vehicle accidents, 18 of which happened on rainy days, while seven happened on clear days.

Crash data

# Vehicles # Fatalities # Injured Accident Date Day of Week Accident Type Hit & Run Latitude_ Principle_Road_ Distance_vc_ FeetMiles_ Direction_ Longitude_ Intersection_ Light_ Weather_
3 0 0 3/12/2015 5 Property Damage Driver & Vehicle Left 36.57601 323 Walnut Hill Rd 0.40 0.40 West -82.26210 Meadow View Rd Dark-Lighted Clear
1 0 1 3/18/2015 4 Injury Possible N 36.57159 165 Walnut Hill Rd 0.02 0.02 East -82.258415 Brookshire Dr Daylight Clear
1 0 1 6/27/2015 7 Injury Possible N 36.578525 405 Walnut Hill Rd 500.00 500. North -82.260859 Medoview Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 10/9/2015 6 Property Damage N 36.574726 291 Walnut Hill Rd 900.00 900. South -82.26211 Walnut Hill Rd Dark-Not Lighted Rain
1 0 0 10/27/2015 3 Property Damage N 36.574726 291 Walnut Hill Rd 150.00 150. West -82.26211 291 Walnut Hill Daylight Rain
2 0 0 12/9/2015 4 Property Damage Under $400 N 36.571247 157 Walnut Hill Rd 5.00 5.00 North -82.25858 157 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Clear
2 0 0 12/19/2015 7 Property Damage Under $400 N 36.569756 112 Walnut Hill Rd 0.00 0.00 North -82.256714 Highway 126 Daylight Clear
2 0 0 4/21/2016 5 Property Damage N 36.578384 Walnut Hill Rd 8.00 8.00 West -82.260445 Meadow View Rd Daylight Clear
1 0 1 7/28/2016 5 Injury Possible N 36.571964 Walnut Hill Rd 150.00 150. South -82.25786 Brookshire Dark-Not Lighted Clear
2 0 0 8/23/2016 3 Property Damage N 36.5805796 Walnut Hill Rd 50.00 50.0 North -82.262583 Brooksire Dr Daylight Clear
2 0 0 8/27/2016 7 Property Damage Driver & Vehicle Left 200 BLOCK WALNUT HILL RD .4 01 West HIGHWAY 126 Dark-Not Lighted
1 0 0 9/5/2016 2 Property Damage N 36.579082 Walnut Hill Rd 200.00 200. West -82.26105 Island Rd Daylight Clear
1 0 0 10/6/2016 5 Property Damage N 36.5724182 199 Walnut Hill Rd 10.00 10.0 West -82.259394 Brookshire Dr Daylight Clear
1 0 1 11/17/2016 5 Injury Possible N 36.572006 191 Walnut Hill Rd 20.00 20.0 West -82.25924 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Clear
1 0 0 2/10/2017 6 Property Damage Under $400 N 36.57242 199 Walnut Hill Rd 200.00 200. South -82.25939 Not An Intersection Daylight Clear
2 0 0 2/24/2017 6 Property Damage N 36.5697573 Walnut Hill Rd 3.00 3.00 South -82.256717 Hwy 126 Daylight Clear
2 0 0 4/3/2017 2 Property Damage N 36.569756 Walnut Hill Rd 10.00 10.0 North -82.256714 Highway 126 Daylight Rain
1 0 0 5/19/2017 6 Property Damage N 36.574974 297 Walnut Hill Rd 20.00 20.0 North -82.26233 297 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 6/8/2017 5 Property Damage N 36.5793235 Walnut Hill Rd 20.00 20.0 East -82.264166 Hill Country Rd Daylight Rain
2 0 1 7/28/2017 6 Injury Possible N 36.569756 112 Walnut Hill Rd -82.256714 Highway 126 Daylight Rain
1 0 0 7/28/2017 6 Property Damage N 36.574974 297 Walnut Hill Rd 1.00 1.00 North -82.26233 Hwy 126 Daylight Rain
1 0 0 7/28/2017 6 Property Damage N 36.579857 462 Walnut Hill Rd 300.00 300. South -82.26178 Hill Country Trail Daylight Rain
1 0 1 8/11/2017 6 Injury - Non Incapacitating N 36.5793235 Walnut Hill Rd 100.00 100. South -82.264166 Hill Country Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 10/8/2017 1 Property Damage N 36.55765 291 Walnut Hill Rd 0.50 0.50 East -82.21843 Hwy 126 Daylight Rain
2 0 0 10/24/2017 3 Property Damage N 36.579082 Walnut Hill Rd 1.50 1.50 North -82.26105 Hwy 126 Unknown Rain
2 0 0 5/31/2018 5 Property Damage N 36.578384 Walnut Hill Rd 200.00 200. North -82.260445 Meadow View Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 8/2/2018 5 Property Damage N 36.574726 291 Walnut Hill Rd 1000.00 1000 West -82.26211 Meadowview Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 9/1/2018 7 Property Damage N 36.578384 Walnut Hill Rd 40.00 40.0 South -82.260445 Meadow View Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 9/18/2018 3 Property Damage N 36.57601 323 Walnut Hill Rd 5.00 5.00 South -82.26210 Meadow View Rd Daylight Clear
2 0 0 9/24/2018 2 Property Damage N 36.581698 531 Walnut Hill Rd 100.00 100. East -82.263925 531 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Clear
1 0 1 9/26/2018 4 Injury Possible N 36.5372471 291 Walnut Hill Rd 100.00 100. South -82.420260 291 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Rain
2 0 0 12/18/2018 3 Property Damage N 36.569756 1 Walnut Hill Rd 1.00 1.00 North -82.256714 1 Highway 126 Dark-Not Lighted Clear
1 0 0 5/11/2019 7 Property Damage N 36.57601 323 Walnut Hill Rd 1.00 1.00 North -82.26210 323 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Cloudy
2 0 0 6/3/2019 2 Property Damage N 36.5697573 Walnut Hill Rd 0.00 0.00 South -82.256717 Highway 126 Daylight Clear
1 0 0 7/11/2019 5 Property Damage N 36.574974 297 Walnut Hill Rd 0.50 0.50 South -82.26233 Meadowview Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 7/22/2019 2 Property Damage N 36.57578 308 Walnut Hill Rd 100.00 100. West -82.260086 291 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 8/27/2019 3 Property Damage N 36.571793 173 Walnut Hill Rd 20.00 20.0 West -82.25907 Walnut Hill Rd//Brookshire Dr Daylight Rain
1 0 1 1/27/2020 2 Injury Possible N 36.57183 Walnut Hill Rd 25.00 25.0 North -82.258606 Brookshire Dr Daylight Rain
1 0 1 2/8/2020 7 Injury Possible N 36.574726 291 Walnut Hill Rd 30.00 30.0 North -82.26211 297 Walnut Hill Daylight Clear
2 0 0 4/10/2020 6 Property Damage N 36.570568 112 Walnut Hill Rd 0.50 0.50 East -82.256676 Hwy 126 Daylight Clear
1 0 0 5/13/2020 4 Property Damage N 36.574986 297 Walnut Hill Rd 10.00 10.0 South -82.26225 126 Daylight Rain
1 0 0 5/20/2020 4 Property Damage N 36.57183 Walnut Hill Rd 10.00 10.0 North -82.258606 Brookshire Dr Dark-Not Lighted Rain
1 0 0 5/20/2020 4 Property Damage N 36.57467 260 Walnut Hill Rd 1.00 1.00 North -82.25958 260 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Rain
1 0 0 7/23/2020 5 Property Damage N 36.574745 291 Walnut Hill Rd 50.00 50.0 East -82.26203 N//A Dark-Not Lighted Rain
1 0 1 7/31/2020 6 Injury Possible N 36.575745 308 Walnut Hill Rd 50.00 50.0 East -82.261665 308 Walnut Hill Rd Daylight Rain

The only part of the road with a high concentration of crashes involving two or more vehicles is at the Blountville Highway intersection.

Owen said he has repeatedly asked the Sheriff’s Office to increase its enforcement along the road, but he said he rarely, if ever, sees them patrolling there. He added that he’s even offered to let them park in his driveway.

“Every wreck, I ask the deputy out there, ‘When are you going to do something about it?’ ” Owen said. “I’m always told ‘We don’t have the manpower.’ ”

Lane said the Sheriff’s Office does conduct traffic enforcement in the area as much as it can. But the department doesn’t have a dedicated traffic enforcement unit, so it is left up to patrol officers, who also respond to other incidents that may take a higher priority.

“We run radar all the time, we aren’t paying anyone overtime to be out there though,” Lane said.

He added there are other dangerous roads the Sheriff’s Office must patrol that are even more dangerous than Walnut Hill Road, including Bloomingdale Road, which is in the northern part of the county and runs into Kingsport. Statistically, Lane said Bloomingdale Road, which is roughly 8.5 miles long, has the most crashes in the county, five in July alone. He attributed this to the fact that the road is long, well-traveled and has many driveways and side roads, but only three traffic lights along the entire expanse.

Hughes said she has asked the county to put up signs indicating that drivers should slow down for the curve, but instead they put up deer crossing signs.

Owen said he’s also asked the Tennessee Highway Patrol to watch for speeding on the road, but he’s never seen the THP out there.

Sgt. Julia Campbell, with the THP, said officers have patrolled the road in the past when citizens complained. Last year, she said the THP was asked to patrol there after someone’s dog was killed next to the road.

“This is not a typical road we patrol unless requested, on occasion,” Campbell said.

276-645-2512 | lgreiss@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

Walnut Hill Road accidents by the numbers Jan. 1, 2015 to July 31, 2020

Total wrecks: 45

Average wrecks per year: 7.5

Accidents with injuries: 10

Accidents with property damage: 35

Accidents on rainy days: 21

Accidents on clear days: 15

Single vehicle accidents: 30

Wrecks per year:

2015 - 7

2016 - 7

2017 - 11

2018 - 7

2019 - 5

2020 up to July 31 – 8

Source: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

