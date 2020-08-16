WATCH NOW: Walnut Hill Road resident talks about high number of crashes

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In the time that James Owen has owned his home on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol, Tennessee, seven or eight cars have run off the road and ended up on his property.

The two-lane road near the northeastern limits of Bristol, Tennessee is 1.3 miles long, winding, with a large curve and a few blind turns.

Owen said there’s a wreck on the road almost every time it rains and though the speed limit is 25 mph, he regularly sees people traveling 40-60 mph.

He’s worried someone is eventually going to die or suffer serious injuries.

“There’s so many wrecks it’s like a race track through there,” Owen said.

Through an open records request, the Bristol Herald Courier obtained accident numbers from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office that reveal from 2015 through the end of July, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 45 crashes along the road. With eight accidents so far this year, 2020 has the second highest number of accidents in recent years after 2017, when 11 accidents occurred.

Capt. Jeremiah Lane, a patrol captain with the SCSO, said the road does have a higher number of accidents than normal, especially in recent years. He attributed that to the road often being used as a back road to get to Bristol Regional Medical Center and The Pinnacle.

“Traffic volume increased as The Pinnacle grew,” Lane said of the large retail and restaurant complex off Interstate 81’s Exit 74.

Owen lives along the road’s large curve, which is the most dangerous section. In the last five years, there have been 16 accidents, all involving only one vehicle, along this roughly 1,000-foot section. Seven crashes have been on or in front of Owen’s property.