Watch Now: Voters say yes to casino; 'New day' for Bristol

Asked about a temporary gaming facility, Allen said they hope to pursue that with the state and it could potentially be in place by late 2021. The casino, hotel and resort are expected to open in late 2022, Allen said.

Florida-based Hard Rock International operates about 250 venues in over 75 countries, including nine casinos in the U.S., Canada and the Dominican Republic, with four more — not counting Bristol — in development.

City Manager Randy Eads, who was wearing a jacket with an orange Hard Rock Bristol lining, praised the voters.

“The citizens of Bristol, Virginia overwhelmingly supported Hard Rock International having a new home here in our city,” Eads said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the citizens of the city of Bristol and Southwest Virginia. … With this vote tonight, the citizens of Bristol have given us the opportunity to turn the tide and make positive differences in people’s lives here in our community.”

A Bristol casino resort is forecast to generate up to 2,000 jobs and between $15 million and $20 million in new annual tax revenues for a city whose annual per capita income is $22,900 for individuals, or 64% less than the state average of $37,700, according to the U.S. Census. The city’s median household income is $37,900, just over half the Virginia median income.

“Thanks to the citizens of Bristol for voting for this opportunity for our community,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “I look forward to what it will mean in terms of jobs, in terms of revenue for the city. I also want to thank Jim McGlothlin, Clyde Stacy and Jim Allen of Hard Rock for their investment in our community and all the work that went into getting it to this point. There is still work to be done, but there is a lot of excitement around this and I think it will be very beneficial.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.