WATCH NOW: Virginia, West Virginia governors join to request mandate waiver for hospitals

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the least vaccinated region of the commonwealth Monday to seek relief from a federal vaccination mandate for health care workers and gather input on promoting more widespread vaccination for COVID-19.

Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday wrote to federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure asking for a waiver or other temporary relief from its mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Locally, that mandate could force Ballad Health System to terminate about 1,000 unvaccinated workers, or about 8% of its total workforce. Concurrently, just 47.4% of all Southwest Virginia residents are fully vaccinated, a rate that is 20 percentage points below the rest of the state and comparable to the rate in neighboring East Tennessee.

“We’re having a crisis right now with staffing. We had it before the pandemic, and here we are with a real challenge,” Youngkin said during a stop in Abingdon. “We’re asking her [Brooks-LaSure] to give us an extension or just a break in forcing our rural hospitals to terminate healthy workers when they haven’t gotten the vaccine. We’ve got a staffing crisis, and the last thing we need to do is make it even worse.”

The letter reads, in part, “Rural and state health care facilities in our states are facing an urgent staffing crisis that we believe necessitates relief from the rule. As you undoubtedly know, our healthcare facilities are strained. After two years of the pandemic and the temporary surge in cases related to the omicron variant, some are even at a breaking point. Unfortunately, the CMS interim rule compounds this problem, potentially forcing thousands of healthcare professionals to be fired for failing to comply with the rule’s requirement to be vaccinated.

“We write today to respectfully request a limited waiver from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services interim rule on COVID-19 health care staff vaccinations,” the letter concludes.

Last week, Ballad Health initiated crisis staffing, meaning employees who were positive for the virus but asymptomatic, or who no longer tested positive, should return to work immediately, as more than 800 workers were out with a COVID diagnosis or awaiting test results.

Under the mandate issued last November, CMS is requiring all health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work at a facility that receives funds from either federal health insurance program. Levine said last week said the potential impacts would be “catastrophic.”

“I appreciate the governor taking the same position we have, which is let’s be logical and reasonable with the regulatory structure here,” Levine said. “Why do you want to create a worse staffing problem than we have? One has been inflicted by COVID; the other is potentially going to be self-inflicted. I think it would be a big mistake.”

Additionally, Attorney General Jason Miyares intends to join a lawsuit filed in Louisiana by about 20 states challenging the mandate, Youngkin said.

The governor also visited Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon to hear firsthand about staffing issues and participated in a 40-minute town hall-style conversation with regional health care, elected and business leaders about promoting vaccinations.

Both events excluded members of the news media.

“We want to encourage people to get the vaccine, but we also want to understand why folks are hesitant to get it,” Youngkin said. “I think there is an opportunity to more clearly explain the benefits of the vaccine. We just saw that 85% of the folks in the hospital are unvaccinated, and 90% of folks in the ICU are unvaccinated, and 95% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.”

Youngkin said he and members of his family are fully vaccinated, but he has no plans to mandate it.

Asked about suggestions from the town hall, Youngkin mentioned four.

“One is to acknowledge there have been changes in views along the way. Sometimes, people lose faith in government spokespeople,” the governor said. “Second is to recognize telling people they must do things sometimes is the worst way to get someone to do something. And finally, local folks who people know and trust sometimes are the best spokespeople. I am hoping Virginians are learning to trust me. When I said I’m going to do things, I go do them. I hope that folks, when I encourage them to go get the vaccine, will listen to me.”

Another theme, Youngkin said, is to encourage more dialogue between people and their doctor or pharmacist.

“It’s really exciting to have a commitment to this from Richmond, and a new perspective never hurts anything,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health specialist with Mount Rogers Health District. “I really appreciate the governor and his team coming down here and showing that this is a priority and really taking to heart some of the successes we’ve had and lessons from the challenges we’ve had. He and his team really seem committed to helping Southwest Virginia.”

