Watch Now: Virginia, Tennessee lawmakers denounce chaotic events at the Capitol

Federal representatives from the Mountain Empire denounced chaos that ensued Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Is President Trump responsible for the riots and chaos in the nation’s Capitol?
No representatives from Tennessee or Virginia were injured during the crisis, which involved storming the Capitol and occurred during a session of Congress. Dozens of Republican senators and representatives planned to object to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win and objections had been made regarding Arizona’s electoral votes, leading the Senate and House of Representatives to enter their own sessions to debate.
While representatives debated in their separate sessions, many supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol building, sending congressional members to secure locations.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, who spoke briefly on the floor, said the Capitol is a place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to the rules and U.S. Constitution.
“It should not be subject to break-ins and violence,” Griffith later said in a short statement. “Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue.”
Griffith’s spokesperson did not respond to additional questions about the representative.
Incoming U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, who previously said she would object to certifying the results from some states, said Tuesday that Americans “are better than the violence occurring today on Capitol Hill.”
“We all have our first amendment right to peacefully protest the certification of election results, and should exercise it when warranted,” Harshbarger said. “Violence like this is never acceptable.”
Later Wednesday, Harshbarger said, “To my fellow Americans who are frustrated with the election results, we must let the objection process play out peacefully.”
Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, who are among the senators who object to the presidential election results, also denounced the protesters. Blackburn called them “despicable and unacceptable.”
She added, “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”
Blackburn urged protesters to stop.
“This is violence. This is a crime,” Blackburn said on Twitter.
Hagerty said he has always believed in peaceful protesting.
“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.”
Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said he was safe and sheltered in place with other senators at the Capitol.
“Please join me in praying for our country and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing,” Warner said.
During the joint session, Griffith made a parliamentary inquiry as to how members would be able to object if only 11 members were allowed on the floor. The session limited the number of members on the floor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence, who led the session, stopped Griffith and said debate was not allowed during the joint gathering.
People around the country, including the Mountain Empire, watched Tuesday’s chaos from the safety of their homes and workplaces.
“Our nation has survived civil war, countless economic crises, and existential military threats,” said Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine. “We will, of course, put down this insurrection, install a new president and then we will beat this pandemic. And Donald Trump’s legacy will be today, because he did this.”
Levine, a Republican, said on Twitter, “I’ve never been more wrong about placing my trust in someone than the day i walked into that voting booth and voted for Donald Trump.”
East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland called Wednesday a “sad day” for democracy.
“Sickened to see this breakdown in civil discourse in our nation’s Capitol,” Noland said on Twitter. “Hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution very soon.”
