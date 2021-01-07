Watch Now: Virginia, Tennessee lawmakers denounce chaotic events at the Capitol

“We all have our first amendment right to peacefully protest the certification of election results, and should exercise it when warranted,” Harshbarger said. “Violence like this is never acceptable.”

Later Wednesday, Harshbarger said, “To my fellow Americans who are frustrated with the election results, we must let the objection process play out peacefully.”

Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, who are among the senators who object to the presidential election results, also denounced the protesters. Blackburn called them “despicable and unacceptable.”

She added, “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”

Blackburn urged protesters to stop.

“This is violence. This is a crime,” Blackburn said on Twitter.

Hagerty said he has always believed in peaceful protesting.

“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.”