Watch Now: Tri-Cities Airport sees small recovery in passenger numbers

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a drastic plunge in passenger volume triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tri-Cities Airport is starting to see more customers again. But the numbers are still nowhere close to what they were before the crisis.

The number of people flying in and out of the Blountville airport had fallen by about 90 percent as of late March, Executive Director Gene Cossey said Tuesday.

“I would say we’re probably ... only down about 75 to 60 percent right now,” Cossey said on a patio at the airport, speaking over the roar of a plane taxiing behind him. “But we’re still majorly down ... it’s improving somewhat, [but] not as quickly as we hoped for.”

Kristi Haulsee, the director of marketing and air service development for the Airport Authority, said that the airport is still seeing around six commercial flights a day — half the number it normally sees.

Three of those daily flights are run by Delta Air Lines and the other three are run by American Airlines. Haulsee said they’re also still getting two flights a week from Orlando that are run by Allegiant, a budget airline.

“Which is a good boost,” Cossey said of the latter. “Lots of people are still flying on Allegiant. A lot of travelers [are] still trying to do something for the summertime.”

But what’s really carrying the airport right now is the $10.3 million it got through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Cossey said.

That money has allowed the airport to keep all of its 44 full-time and 22 part-time staff, Cossey said. He said the relief funds have also helped the airport give the airlines some extra time to pay their rent and landing fees.