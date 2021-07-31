Watch Now: Through red sand, a call to recognize and support victims of human trafficking

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said that CCAHT serves both adult and youth survivors of human trafficking in East Tennessee, along with offering a variety of trainings about how to spot it.

“If you don’t know what you’re looking for, you won’t be able to catch what’s going on,” she said. “It’s not really a snatch-and-grab type of thing that the media makes it out to be. It’s more of a grooming process.”

By grooming, Smith meant the process by which a trafficker ensnares a victim. According to the Polaris Project, a nonprofit that combats sex and labor trafficking in North America, it typically starts with a trafficker spotting and honing in on a person who seems vulnerable for some reason: experiencing poverty, for example, or having a parent who struggles with drug or alcohol abuse, or belonging to a historically marginalized group of people.

The trafficker cultivates that person’s trust and makes them feel safe, then starts isolating, exploiting and exercising intense control over them.

“Things to look out for, especially in youth trafficking, [are] a very controlling adult, risky behaviors [in young people] like running away, being unsafe online.”

She said that tattoos can also be a clue: Traffickers sometimes brand victims with them to broadcast who they “belong” to.