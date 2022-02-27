WATCH NOW: Therapy dogs find special niche in helping frontline workers

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A Chilhowie, Virginia, man has combined his Christian faith with his love of dogs to help serve frontline workers during the pandemic.

Through his friendship ministry, Paws for Christ, Andy Overbay is putting smiles on the faces of staff and nurses at Smyth County Community Hospital every time he shows up for a visit with his therapy dog, “Bear,” an English Springer Spaniel.

Before the pandemic, Overbay brought the tail-wagging, sociable therapy dog to the hospital to visit with patients, but until COVID restrictions are lifted, he enjoys the weekly visits with staff members only.

Hospital security officer, Brandon Hamm, takes note when the therapy dog arrives.

“I know when I see Andy and ‘Bear’ that automatically they will put smiles on team members’ faces in this stressful time,” Hamm said.

Overbay, a farmer and senior agriculture extension agent for Smyth County, has taken time from his schedule the past 10 years to make the hospital visits — an accumulation of more than 400 visits.

The mission of Paws for Christ is to spread faith and love and to be an encouragement for those people who simply need a friend. Weekly devotionals written by Overbay are posted every Sunday morning to the Paws for Christ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pause4christ.

“Our motto is you don’t have to have paws to participate. You just have to pause to be a friend to someone,” Overbay said. “The busiest person always can make time to be nice. That’s something we’ve lost as a society.”

It’s pretty hard not to smile and just feel good all over when the frontline workers lay eyes on the therapy dog with the large floppy ears and expressive eyes.

The nurses and staff, many of whom are feeling weary from the pandemic, take time out during their busy days to give the dog kisses and hugs during its regular visits to the hospital.

“It’s just like Christmas for the staff when we show up,” Overbay said. “When the dog comes, it’s a good day.”

Judy Colley, executive assistant at the hospital, said Overbay has been devoted to bringing “Bear” for visits with team members throughout the pandemic.

“Often times Andy has “Bear” dressed for the occasion, such as Halloween or Christmas. You can hear the joy in team member’s voices echo in the hallways as Andy and “Bear” come to visit. It’s such a display of selflessness as Andy serves others by giving them a moment of happiness during their busy and often stressful day,” Colley said.

Cindy Becker, a registered nurse at the hospital, said she enjoys seeing “Bear” while she works even if it’s only for a few moments. “Their visits really help to lift the mood,” she said.

“It is a nice break in the day to visit with ‘Bear,’” Kelley Grey said, who works as a physical therapist at the hospital.

‘Paws for Christ’

Studies have shown that dogs produce “feel-good vibes” for most all of us, including people who are struggling with medical conditions, such as military veterans with post-traumatic stress, children with autism, the elderly with mobility issues, and people with anxiety.

“There are all kinds of people who need someone to listen to them or to give them advice. There are all kinds of ways you can be a friend to someone,” Overbay said.

“Bear” is not the first dog belonging to the Overbay family who lifts the spirits of people.

Earlier, Overbay owned two English Springer Spaniels, “Bo” and “Ty,” who were his pioneer therapy dogs. The dogs captured the family’s hearts, and even after their deaths, there are remembered by photographs on walls and a license plate that bears their names.

Over the past seven years, Overbay said he has written four picture story children’s books, each told from the dogs’ perspectives. The first one focused on the adventures of “Bo” and “Ty;” the second one is about the dogs’ visit to Overbay’s alma mater, Virginia Tech; the third one is a Christmas book. The last book, written by “Ty” as told to his human owner, is dedicated to his canine companion “Bo,” who died in 2019.

“This book is about coping with grief and finding joy after experiencing death,” Overbay said.

“If you wrote a dog’s last will and testament, it would tell you that a dog that is loved is the richest being on Earth. The only legacy they can leave behind is for you to give that same love to another dog.”

After learning that his English Springer Spaniels had a knack for making people feel better, Overbay created the friendship ministry in 2012 to help cheer people when they need it the most.

Certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Canines for Christ based in Lutz, Florida, Overbay has taken his dogs on visits to sites like nursing homes, hospitals, 4-H camps and schools. Not only is he required to follow the rules set by the therapy dog organizations, but he also has to be mindful of hospital regulations.

“One of the requirements is the dog has to be on a 4-foot leash,” he said.

Hospital visits

Overbay is a firm believer in the old adage that dogs are man’s best friend.

But, the dog owner can vouch that dogs are man’s best medicine, too.

“Bear,” who came along after the loss of “Bo” and “Ty,” is just like a team member at the hospital, riding elevators and trotting into the rooms of patients.

Before the pandemic, he made his rounds through the hospital, often spending time with patients who need a dose of good cheer.

Overbay recalled when nurses were unsuccessful at getting an elderly stroke victim to use her left hand.

“My dog jumped on the left arm of the chair and the patient moved her left hand to pet him. The nurses knew something special had happened,” he said.

Another case involved a woman who was being monitored for high blood pressure. When the patient began petting the dog, her blood pressure returned to normal.

Another patient was recovering from heart surgery. The nurse had tried coaxing the patient to attend therapy services, but nothing was working.

When the patient spotted the therapy dog, he agreed to get the help he needed if he could pet the animal.

“I still have a picture of my dog, “Ty,” with his ears hanging off the bed completely upside down and the man rubbing his belly. Two weeks later, the patient walked out of the hospital,” he said.

In addition, Overbay continues to bring “Bear” to visit with his 91-year-old mother, June Overbay, at her nearby home every day. “‘Bear’ is good company for her. He lifts her spirits. That’s what those little guys do. They take your mind off your troubles.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.