Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sweat sheened Eric Kerney’s face as he dragged a pair of traffic cones to the intersection of Lynn Road and Henry Harr Road, just past West Ridge High School, on July 26. It was just a few minutes after 8 a.m., and while the skies were clouded, the air already felt thick with humidity.

After hopping back into his utility truck, Kerney — the Sullivan County Highway Department’s operations manager — explained how his department raised and widened the intersection.

“This used to be a true T intersection. It’s now wide enough to put in a turn lane [from Henry Harr to Lynn],” Kerney said.

“See how this whole bank has been cut back?” he added, pointing to a low slope at one corner, one he said had previously been much steeper and more intrusive. “We’ve hauled tons and tons and tons of dirt back.”

West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.