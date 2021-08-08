Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sweat sheened Eric Kerney’s face as he dragged a pair of traffic cones to the intersection of Lynn Road and Henry Harr Road, just past West Ridge High School, on July 26. It was just a few minutes after 8 a.m., and while the skies were clouded, the air already felt thick with humidity.
After hopping back into his utility truck, Kerney — the Sullivan County Highway Department’s operations manager — explained how his department raised and widened the intersection.
“This used to be a true T intersection. It’s now wide enough to put in a turn lane [from Henry Harr to Lynn],” Kerney said.
“See how this whole bank has been cut back?” he added, pointing to a low slope at one corner, one he said had previously been much steeper and more intrusive. “We’ve hauled tons and tons and tons of dirt back.”
West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.
Lynn Road runs about half a mile along the new high school’s western border, from Shipley Ferry in the county to Airport Parkway in Kingsport. For years, it has been a source of gridlock and contention between some members of the Sullivan County Board of Education and County Commission, who have sharply disagreed over what road should serve as the school’s main access point — and where the money for it should come from.
The school board has repeatedly attempted to secure permission and funding for a new access road to West Ridge, one that would cut through a piece of property just west of the school and connect to the nearby Jericho Drive. In 2018, former Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri offered to use Highway Department funds to help pay for the design and construction of such a road, which he estimated would cost $3 million. But the County Commission voted that plan down.
This year, the BOE repeatedly tried to revive the plan, this time as a $6 million project with an LLC that included Belgeri (who lost reelection in 2018) as a private citizen. The commission also rejected multiple iterations of that plan but recently gave the school board permission to purchase the West Ridge-adjacent property that could be used for a new access road.
Meanwhile, in May 2020, under the leadership of Scott Murray, Belgeri’s successor, the county Highway Department began surveying Lynn Road with the goal of widening and improving it. Murray said the improvements were needed even without West Ridge in the picture.
That work was put on hold last fall but resumed in early 2021. Murray said the actual widening of Lynn Road didn’t start until April.
The school board is still exploring the possibility of building a new access road, while, over the past few months, the Highway Department has been finishing improvements to the existing one.
“I’m fortunate to have several years with the Highway Department, so the politics side really doesn’t bother me,” Murray said that morning, watching his crew pave a section of Lynn Road farther uphill from Henry Harr. “It’s been a long process, but it’s finally coming into shape.”
Lynn Road used to range from 17 feet to 20 feet wide across both lanes. In the past few months, Murray’s team has widened it to between 25 and 30 feet, depending on the section, while Kingsport City has widened its own portion of the road.
The county highway crew has also sloped banks, installed erosion controls, raised the Lynn Road and Henry Harr intersection and addressed some line-of-sight issues like the corner Kerney pointed out. Jim Montgomery, a surveyor for the county, estimated that the whole project has cost a total of $350,000 to $400,000.
That morning, the county Highway Department had almost finished paving its section of Lynn Road, and the leg of Shipley Ferry intersecting with it: Kerney said they had a little more than two hours’ worth left.
Steam scented like burning rubber billowed from the asphalt a truck dumped into the funnel of the paver creeping along behind it. The paver poured the material over the road through two chutes and rolled over it, and men flanking the machine used shovels to even it out. The stuff emitted a popping sound, like Rice Krispies in milk, then sizzled like bacon when a roller’s massive, water-coated wheel did the final pressing.
Kerney said the fresh asphalt ranged from 295-310 degrees Fahrenheit.
How did the workers avoid getting dangerously overheated? He pointed to a paint bucket stuffed with Gatorade bottles by the paver driver’s foot, and said the group took breaks when they needed to.
Murray said he expected the striping to be completed the next day and the bulk of the work to be finished by July 29.
“On some of these curves, we’re going to put in some of these reflective markers, and also, in the center of the road, we’re going to have reflective markers from here out to pass the school,” Murray said. “We’ll be out here [when school starts], you know, monitoring traffic, seeing if there’s any more improvements that we could make.”
But James “Woody” Carrico, foreman of the Highway Department’s asphalt team, said that the crew working Lynn Road that morning was moving on to the next road on their list: Childress Ferry, not far from here. They’d start tomorrow, he said.
“Everything’s going very well,” Carrico said of the final touches. “We put a good road in for these kids.”
