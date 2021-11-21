Watch Now: The Cameo Theater dazzles in its reopening in downtown Bristol

“I remember going upstairs to buy gum out of a machine for 15 cents,” Houser said. “I saw Cheech & Chong’s ‘Next Dreams’ at The Cameo in the balcony when I was a senior in high school.”

A fan of Blue Oyster Cult since the mid-1970s, he found the band to be remarkable intact in terms of sound.

“It was excellent,” Houser said of the concert. “Blue Oyster Cult sounded like they did in the 1970s. There wasn’t really a light show. Just the music. There wasn’t anything to get in the way of the music. We loved it.”

Buchanan said he’s heard a steady flow of similar comments since the return of the classic Cameo.

“Now that the shows are coming, now that people are coming, I feel it’s far more special than I thought,” Buchanan, 44, said. “It’s a ‘Field of Dreams’ thing.”

In addition to Blue Oyster Cult, shows staged at The Cameo thus far include country acts Sawyer Brown (Sept. 23), The Frontmen of Country (Oct. 2) and Clay Walker (Oct. 29). Additionally, Celtic rockers Gaelic Storm (Nov. 5) commandeered the bandstand for nearly two hours of Scots-Irish revelry.

“Great show!” Tim Hudson, of Bristol, Tennessee, said of Gaelic Storm at The Cameo.